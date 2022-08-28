TD Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $2,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GPI. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 35.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.49, for a total transaction of $181,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,354,288.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Group 1 Automotive Price Performance

GPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $160.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.

NYSE:GPI opened at $185.83 on Friday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $145.72 and a one year high of $212.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $176.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.61.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $12.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.56 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 44.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.90%.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

