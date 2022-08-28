TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 24,000 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 175.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $2,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKH. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Black Hills by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Black Hills by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Black Hills by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 30,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 7,660 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in Black Hills by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 232,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,021,000 after buying an additional 17,965 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Black Hills by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 164,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,667,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on BKH. Mizuho lowered Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $71.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Black Hills Stock Performance

BKH stock opened at $78.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.93. Black Hills Co. has a twelve month low of $61.95 and a twelve month high of $80.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.49.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. Black Hills had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 11.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Black Hills Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Hills Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.35%.

About Black Hills

(Get Rating)

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.