TD Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $2,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,700,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,269,400,000 after purchasing an additional 775,072 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,525,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $991,775,000 after buying an additional 421,801 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,587,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $641,006,000 after buying an additional 133,984 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $409,197,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,833,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,248,000 after buying an additional 17,897 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CPT opened at $134.70 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $125.17 and a 12 month high of $180.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.68 and a 200-day moving average of $149.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.41%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CPT shares. Scotiabank cut their price target on Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Camden Property Trust to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $193.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.00.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

