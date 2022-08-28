TD Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $3,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NSA. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 46.8% in the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $78.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $53.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.41, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $45.13 and a 1 year high of $70.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.67.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.13). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 4.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 222.22%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

