TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 10,576 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,076 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 10,576 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $2,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,504 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,929 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,736 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 20,373 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 20,332 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Partners Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE NEP opened at $83.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.64. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $61.31 and a 12 month high of $88.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $2.31. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 39.66%. The business had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.97) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.7625 per share. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 68.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on NEP shares. TheStreet upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. CIBC began coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.38.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

