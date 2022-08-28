TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 12,678 Shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,080 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 12,678 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $3,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in ESCO Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 100,676 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,403 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 36,462 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after buying an additional 6,596 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in ESCO Technologies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,278 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in ESCO Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,512,000. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

ESE stock opened at $84.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.04. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.03 and a twelve month high of $96.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $219.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.16 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 7.27%. ESCO Technologies’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.64%.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

