TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 17,035 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 71,426 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 17,035 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $3,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morris Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,254 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its position in LKQ by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 14,423 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in LKQ by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in LKQ by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 29,696 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in LKQ by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,187 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at LKQ

In other news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $3,820,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 136,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,472,056.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other LKQ news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $88,304.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,235.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $3,820,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 136,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,472,056.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LKQ Price Performance

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $53.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $42.36 and a 1-year high of $60.43.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 9.21%. LKQ’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LKQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. MKM Partners began coverage on LKQ in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on LKQ to $70.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

