TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 17,996 Shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,059 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 17,996 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Monro were worth $3,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monro by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monro by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 14,598 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monro by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Monro by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,242 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Monro by 6.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Leah C. Johnson sold 750 shares of Monro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total value of $37,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,465.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MNRO opened at $47.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.06. Monro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.49 and a 52 week high of $64.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.12%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Monro from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com cut Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

