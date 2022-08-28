TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 19,143 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 19,143 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $3,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.7% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 44,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 336.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 44.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $132,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,509.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KNX stock opened at $52.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.30. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.50 and a 1-year high of $62.29.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 8.97%.

KNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation to $66.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.94.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

