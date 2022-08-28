TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 21,678 Shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 68,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,678 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FB Financial were worth $3,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FBK. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in FB Financial by 32.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of FB Financial by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Southern Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FB Financial by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FBK. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of FB Financial to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of FB Financial to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of FB Financial to $46.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of FB Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.25.

FBK stock opened at $40.67 on Friday. FB Financial Co. has a one year low of $37.00 and a one year high of $48.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.79.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.37). FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 25.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that FB Financial Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.72%.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.

