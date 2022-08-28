TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 28,806 Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,806 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $2,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Nomad Foods by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Nomad Foods by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $188,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Nomad Foods to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nomad Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.13.

Nomad Foods Price Performance

Shares of NOMD opened at $17.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.57. Nomad Foods Limited has a fifty-two week low of $17.30 and a fifty-two week high of $28.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $697.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Nomad Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.