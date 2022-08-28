TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 335 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $2,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on GL. Evercore ISI raised shares of Globe Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $108.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.86.

In other news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total value of $80,512.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.30, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,455.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total transaction of $80,512.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,950 shares of company stock worth $5,476,207. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Globe Life stock opened at $98.76 on Friday. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.25 and a twelve month high of $108.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.88.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 EPS.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

