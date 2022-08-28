TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 42,324 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 139,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,324 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in News were worth $3,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of News by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of News by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,506,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,312,000 after acquiring an additional 175,493 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of News in the 1st quarter valued at about $703,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in News by 183.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 50,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its stake in News by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 98,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWS opened at $17.71 on Friday. News Co. has a 52-week low of $15.18 and a 52-week high of $24.75. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.16.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.87%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of News from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 10th.

In other News news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 82,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $1,536,384.44. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 87,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,733.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

