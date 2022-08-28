TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 42,830 Shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,830 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enerpac Tool Group were worth $3,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EPAC. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,706,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,023,000 after purchasing an additional 64,480 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,990,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,361,000 after acquiring an additional 48,963 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,923,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,019,000 after acquiring an additional 55,978 shares in the last quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 1,354,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,461,000 after purchasing an additional 369,731 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,158,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Enerpac Tool Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:EPAC opened at $20.53 on Friday. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.25 and a 12-month high of $25.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.06 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.13). Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $151.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Enerpac Tool Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.05%.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, renewable energy, and construction markets.

