TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,258 Shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,258 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Avidity Biosciences were worth $2,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Avidity Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Avidity Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $257,000. 95.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Avidity Biosciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on RNA shares. Raymond James initiated coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Insider Transactions at Avidity Biosciences

Avidity Biosciences Stock Down 6.4 %

In other news, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 14,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $342,704.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Avidity Biosciences stock opened at $21.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.47. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.89 and a 52 week high of $29.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.10.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.18). Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 38.72% and a negative net margin of 1,849.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avidity Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidity Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.