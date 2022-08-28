TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,600 Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $2,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 429.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. 84.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Compass Point lowered their price objective on Easterly Government Properties to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

Easterly Government Properties Stock Performance

Easterly Government Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of DEA opened at $18.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.18 and a 200-day moving average of $19.78. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 55.79 and a beta of 0.52. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $23.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 321.22%.

Easterly Government Properties Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

