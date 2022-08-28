TD Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,834 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $2,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 22,542 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. Price Performance

Shares of M.D.C. stock opened at $32.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 7.31 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.37. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $27.83 and a one year high of $56.53.

M.D.C. Dividend Announcement

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.70%.

Insider Transactions at M.D.C.

In other news, Director David Siegel sold 6,500 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $230,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,772.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director David Siegel sold 6,500 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $230,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,772.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raymond T. Baker sold 33,067 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total value of $1,176,854.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,430,255.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDC. Wells Fargo & Company cut M.D.C. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on M.D.C. from $40.50 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

See Also

