TD Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 81,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,188 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in StepStone Group were worth $2,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STEP. CNA Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 11.8% during the first quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 27,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in StepStone Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $506,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in StepStone Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of StepStone Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of StepStone Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Get StepStone Group alerts:

StepStone Group Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STEP opened at $27.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.37. StepStone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.39 and a 12-month high of $55.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.83.

StepStone Group Announces Dividend

StepStone Group ( NASDAQ:STEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $145.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.36 million. StepStone Group had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 10.08%. StepStone Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Research analysts predict that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on StepStone Group from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. TheStreet raised StepStone Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded StepStone Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $35.00 to $31.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.88.

StepStone Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.