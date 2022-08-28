TD Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,580 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,998 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Live Oak Bancshares were worth $3,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. 62.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Live Oak Bancshares Stock Performance

LOB stock opened at $36.95 on Friday. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.24 and a 1 year high of $99.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.54.

Live Oak Bancshares Announces Dividend

Live Oak Bancshares ( NASDAQ:LOB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $1.65. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 32.74%. The firm had revenue of $208.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.90 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Live Oak Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet lowered Live Oak Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered Live Oak Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Live Oak Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

