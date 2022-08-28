TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Raised to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on TD SYNNEX in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on TD SYNNEX in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research cut their target price on TD SYNNEX from $128.00 to $106.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered TD SYNNEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $136.11.

TD SYNNEX Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $98.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.26. TD SYNNEX has a 1 year low of $88.21 and a 1 year high of $130.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.67.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $15.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 0.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 160.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.10%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total value of $33,598.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,269.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total value of $33,598.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,269.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 17,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $1,901,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,508,263.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,394 shares of company stock worth $4,772,900. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of TD SYNNEX

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 101,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,551,000 after purchasing an additional 11,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

