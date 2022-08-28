Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $268,000 Stake in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,691 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Cryoport were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cryoport by 123.4% in the first quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 164,301 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after buying an additional 90,745 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cryoport by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,648 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after buying an additional 12,596 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Cryoport by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 49,706 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after buying an additional 6,591 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Miura Global Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cryoport by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Miura Global Management LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $6,509,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter.

Cryoport Price Performance

Cryoport stock opened at $37.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.44. Cryoport, Inc. has a one year low of $19.82 and a one year high of $86.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 14.21 and a quick ratio of 13.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cryoport

Cryoport ( NASDAQ:CYRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.08). Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 14.43% and a negative net margin of 125.96%. The company had revenue of $64.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. Cryoport’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cryoport news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 2,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $116,579.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 107,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,615,089.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cryoport news, Director Robert J. Hariri sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total value of $86,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,467.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Berman sold 2,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $116,579.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 107,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,615,089.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CYRX shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on Cryoport from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Cryoport from $95.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Cryoport from $90.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Cryoport from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Cryoport from $92.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.33.

Cryoport Company Profile

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

