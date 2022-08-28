Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $340.09.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded Teleflex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Teleflex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $248.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Teleflex from $300.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.31, for a total transaction of $853,896.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Teleflex

Teleflex Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFX. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Teleflex by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,929 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 5,601 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Teleflex by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,551 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Teleflex by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 56,024 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $18,403,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,426 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 909 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFX stock opened at $224.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $249.88 and a 200-day moving average of $291.04. Teleflex has a 12-month low of $223.07 and a 12-month high of $405.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.10.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.05. Teleflex had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $704.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teleflex will post 13.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 12.64%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

