Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $340.09.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded Teleflex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Teleflex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $248.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Teleflex from $300.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.31, for a total transaction of $853,896.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Teleflex
Teleflex Price Performance
TFX stock opened at $224.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $249.88 and a 200-day moving average of $291.04. Teleflex has a 12-month low of $223.07 and a 12-month high of $405.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.10.
Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.05. Teleflex had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $704.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teleflex will post 13.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Teleflex Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 12.64%.
Teleflex Company Profile
Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.
