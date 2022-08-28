Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Shares Gap Up to $4.41

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.41, but opened at $4.54. Tellurian shares last traded at $4.57, with a volume of 68,947 shares trading hands.
A number of research firms have recently commented on TELL. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tellurian in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Tellurian from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 2.20.
Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 11,060 net acres of natural gas assets and 78 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.
