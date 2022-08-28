Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Shares Gap Up to $4.41

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.41, but opened at $4.54. Tellurian shares last traded at $4.57, with a volume of 68,947 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on TELL. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tellurian in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Tellurian from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Get Tellurian alerts:

Tellurian Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 2.20.

Institutional Trading of Tellurian

About Tellurian

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 225,526 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 22,004 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 116,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 10,263 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tellurian by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,374,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,056,000 after purchasing an additional 581,685 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tellurian by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,063,144 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,148,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. 33.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 11,060 net acres of natural gas assets and 78 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.