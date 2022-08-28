Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Shares Gap Up to $34.77

Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $34.77, but opened at $35.90. Teradata shares last traded at $34.82, with a volume of 785 shares.

TDC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Teradata from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Teradata from $65.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Teradata from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.73, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.97 and a 200 day moving average of $41.22.

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Teradata had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $430.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Teradata’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Teradata by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Teradata by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Teradata by 18.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Teradata by 0.6% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 59,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Teradata by 23.2% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

