Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $124.79.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TER shares. Bank of America downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Craig Hallum downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Teradyne from $132.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Teradyne from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Teradyne from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Teradyne Stock Down 6.4 %

NASDAQ TER opened at $90.16 on Friday. Teradyne has a 52 week low of $82.97 and a 52 week high of $168.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.84. The firm has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.51.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. Teradyne had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 24.67%. The business had revenue of $840.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.60 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.21%.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $3,793,271.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,735 shares in the company, valued at $23,520,447. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $3,793,271.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,735 shares in the company, valued at $23,520,447. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $281,446.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,124.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teradyne

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 218.3% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 401.5% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

