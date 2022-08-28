Tesla’s (TSLA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Argus

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Argus in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $374.00 price objective on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Argus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 29.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TSLA. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $391.67 to $366.67 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $283.33 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $273.33 to $276.67 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $123.33 to $126.67 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Tesla to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.25.

Tesla stock opened at $288.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.17. Tesla has a 52 week low of $206.86 and a 52 week high of $414.50.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $16.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Tesla will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $311,028.23. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,773,481.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $311,028.23. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,773,481.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $1,090,394.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,998,581.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,739 shares of company stock valued at $50,572,529 over the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 164.3% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

