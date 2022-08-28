Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Stock Holdings Trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,407,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 140,972 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $117,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $90.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.58 and a fifty-two week high of $97.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 50.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America began coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush cut their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Roadhouse news, insider Hernan E. Mujica sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $156,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,757.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Hernan E. Mujica sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $156,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,757.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 3,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $300,453.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,909,538.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,922 shares of company stock valued at $1,896,435 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

