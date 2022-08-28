The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 86.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,000 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 573,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,033,000 after buying an additional 127,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 136.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 818,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,054,000 after buying an additional 472,996 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 150.2% in the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 40,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 24,033 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth approximately $367,000. Finally, LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,387,000. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at The Carlyle Group

In related news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 9,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $343,299.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,028,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,937,657.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Charles Elliott Jr. Andrews sold 4,698 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $177,819.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,354,878.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 9,070 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $343,299.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,028,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,937,657.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,630,787 shares of company stock valued at $106,651,622 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

Shares of CG opened at $33.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.01 and a 52-week high of $60.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.11. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.63.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 31.86%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.