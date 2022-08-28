The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO) Position Lifted by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO – Get Rating) by 72.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,044 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Cato were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in Cato during the 1st quarter valued at $183,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Cato by 8.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 33,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cato during the first quarter worth $665,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cato during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cato by 25.4% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 157,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 31,850 shares during the period. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cato alerts:

Cato Stock Down 5.2 %

CATO stock opened at $11.18 on Friday. The Cato Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.93 and a fifty-two week high of $19.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.70. The stock has a market cap of $234.63 million, a PE ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 0.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Cato

CATO has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Cato from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cato from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

(Get Rating)

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cato Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cato and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.