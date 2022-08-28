The Central and Eastern Europe Fund (NYSE:CEE) & Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) Head-To-Head Review

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund (NYSE:CEE – Get Rating) and Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for The Central and Eastern Europe Fund and Apollo Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Central and Eastern Europe Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A Apollo Investment 0 1 1 0 2.50

Apollo Investment has a consensus target price of $13.33, indicating a potential upside of ∞. Given Apollo Investment’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Apollo Investment is more favorable than The Central and Eastern Europe Fund.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Central and Eastern Europe Fund N/A N/A N/A Apollo Investment 25.87% 9.28% 3.55%

Dividends

This table compares The Central and Eastern Europe Fund and Apollo Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.95 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.3%. Apollo Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share. Apollo Investment pays out 142.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Apollo Investment has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The Central and Eastern Europe Fund and Apollo Investment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Central and Eastern Europe Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Apollo Investment $213.15 million 0.00 $82.36 million $0.87 N/A

Apollo Investment has higher revenue and earnings than The Central and Eastern Europe Fund.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.8% of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.8% of Apollo Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Apollo Investment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apollo Investment has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Apollo Investment beats The Central and Eastern Europe Fund on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Central and Eastern Europe Fund

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc. The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets across Central and Eastern Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the CECE, RTX, and ISE National 30. The fund was formerly known as The Central Europe And Russia Fund, Inc. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. was formed on March 6, 1990 and is domiciled in the United States.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine, first lien secured loans, stretch senior loans, unitranche loans, second lien secured loans and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products. It prefers to invest in preferred equity, common equity / interests and warrants and makes equity co-investments. It may invest in cash equivalents, U.S. government securities, high-quality debt investments that mature in one year or less, high-yield bonds, distressed debt, non-U.S. investments, or securities of public companies that are not thinly traded. It also focuses on other investments such as collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) and credit-linked notes (CLNs). The fund typically invests in construction and building materials, business services, plastics & rubber, advertising, capital equipment, education, cable television, chemicals, consumer products/goods durable and non-durable and customer services, direct marketing, energy – oil & gas, electricity and utilities. The fund also invest in aerospace & defense, wholesale, telecommunications, financial services, hotel, gaming, leisure, restaurants; environmental industries, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, high tech industries, beverages, food and tobacco, manufacturing, media – diversified & production, printing and publishing, retail, automation, aviation and consumer transport, transportation, cargo and distribution. It primarily invests in United States. It primarily invests between $20 million and $250 million in its portfolio companies. The fund seeks to make investments with stated maturities of five to 10 years.

