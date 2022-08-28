The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target to $25.00

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRMGet Rating) had its price objective boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AFRM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $70.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stephens downgraded shares of Affirm from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Affirm from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Affirm from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.17.

Affirm Price Performance

AFRM stock opened at $24.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a quick ratio of 9.36, a current ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Affirm has a 12-month low of $13.64 and a 12-month high of $176.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.80.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRMGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.20). Affirm had a negative net margin of 52.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $364.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. Affirm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Affirm will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFRM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Affirm by 122.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after buying an additional 12,360 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Affirm by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Affirm by 344.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,728,000 after acquiring an additional 36,448 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Affirm by 163.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 437,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,043,000 after acquiring an additional 271,420 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the fourth quarter worth approximately $329,000. 58.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affirm Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

