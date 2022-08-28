The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target to $25.00

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AFRM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $70.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stephens downgraded shares of Affirm from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Affirm from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Affirm from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.17.

AFRM stock opened at $24.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a quick ratio of 9.36, a current ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Affirm has a 12-month low of $13.64 and a 12-month high of $176.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.80.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.20). Affirm had a negative net margin of 52.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $364.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. Affirm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Affirm will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFRM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Affirm by 122.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after buying an additional 12,360 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Affirm by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Affirm by 344.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,728,000 after acquiring an additional 36,448 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Affirm by 163.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 437,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,043,000 after acquiring an additional 271,420 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the fourth quarter worth approximately $329,000. 58.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

