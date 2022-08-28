The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.88.

A number of analysts recently commented on MOS shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mosaic

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Mosaic by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,050,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,865,000 after purchasing an additional 173,922 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,278,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,545,000 after purchasing an additional 38,594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Stock Down 0.3 %

Mosaic stock opened at $61.77 on Friday. Mosaic has a fifty-two week low of $30.58 and a fifty-two week high of $79.28. The stock has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mosaic will post 13.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.84%.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Further Reading

