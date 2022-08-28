The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEIGF) Short Interest Update

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEIGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 225,000 shares, an increase of 39.1% from the July 31st total of 161,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 321.4 days.

The Weir Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Weir Group stock opened at $17.40 on Friday. The Weir Group has a 52-week low of $16.33 and a 52-week high of $25.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.09.

About The Weir Group

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

