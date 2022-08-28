The Westaim Co. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) Short Interest Up 72.0% in August

The Westaim Co. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a growth of 72.0% from the July 31st total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Westaim Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS WEDXF opened at $1.99 on Friday. Westaim has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.87 million, a P/E ratio of 33.11 and a beta of 0.53.
Westaim Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Westaim (WEDXF)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Westaim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westaim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.