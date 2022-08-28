The Westaim Co. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) Short Interest Up 72.0% in August

The Westaim Co. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a growth of 72.0% from the July 31st total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Westaim Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS WEDXF opened at $1.99 on Friday. Westaim has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.87 million, a P/E ratio of 33.11 and a beta of 0.53.

Westaim Company Profile

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

