TheStreet Upgrades PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

PHX Minerals Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of PHX Minerals stock opened at $3.56 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.20. PHX Minerals has a 12-month low of $2.07 and a 12-month high of $4.98. The company has a market capitalization of $129.70 million, a P/E ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Get PHX Minerals alerts:

PHX Minerals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Chad L. Stephens purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.07 per share, for a total transaction of $92,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 806,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,317.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other PHX Minerals news, insider Srp Capital Advisors, Llc acquired 81,265 shares of PHX Minerals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.23 per share, for a total transaction of $343,750.95. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,388,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,332,475.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Chad L. Stephens acquired 30,000 shares of PHX Minerals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.07 per share, with a total value of $92,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 806,618 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,317.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 151,649 shares of company stock worth $564,167. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHX. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in PHX Minerals by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 95,243 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 27,335 shares during the period. Edenbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in PHX Minerals by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,094,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,055,000 after purchasing an additional 160,625 shares during the period. SG3 Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 130.3% during the 4th quarter. SG3 Management LLC now owns 75,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 323,010 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of PHX Minerals during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 540.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,528 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 26,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.37% of the company’s stock.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2021, the company owned perpetual ownership of 251,600 net mineral acres; leased 18,298 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,457 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 277 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.