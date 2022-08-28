TheStreet Upgrades Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Voya Financial to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.27.

NYSE VOYA opened at $62.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Voya Financial has a 12 month low of $56.20 and a 12 month high of $74.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.26.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.28. Voya Financial had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $273.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Voya Financial will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 15.04%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VOYA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Voya Financial by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,513,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $896,627,000 after buying an additional 1,379,316 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Voya Financial by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,488,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $496,890,000 after buying an additional 519,701 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its position in Voya Financial by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,628,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $275,563,000 after buying an additional 524,969 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,528,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $233,948,000 after purchasing an additional 43,938 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,196,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $212,091,000 after purchasing an additional 162,318 shares during the period.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

