Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,622 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,409,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,911,000 after acquiring an additional 32,662 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 985,370 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,252,000 after acquiring an additional 128,139 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 978,606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,551,000 after acquiring an additional 5,776 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 879,120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,226,000 after acquiring an additional 174,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 1.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 655,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,183,000 after acquiring an additional 11,719 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on THO shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Thor Industries to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.11.

Thor Industries Trading Down 4.6 %

THO opened at $84.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.25 and its 200-day moving average is $82.23. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.26 and a 52-week high of $128.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The construction company reported $6.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 19.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thor Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $228,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 133,400 shares in the company, valued at $10,138,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $228,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 133,400 shares in the company, valued at $10,138,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO W. Todd Woelfer purchased 1,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $81.55 per share, with a total value of $99,898.75. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 70,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,735,003.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 14,225 shares of company stock worth $1,077,899. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.