tinyBuild (LON:TBLD) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

tinyBuild (LON:TBLD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 250 ($3.02) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 116.45% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of tinyBuild in a research note on Friday.

LON:TBLD opened at GBX 115.50 ($1.40) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. tinyBuild has a 52 week low of GBX 110 ($1.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 280 ($3.38). The stock has a market capitalization of £235.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,850.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 119.67 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 153.31.

tinyBuild, Inc engages in the development and publishing of video games worldwide. It offers games for PC, iOS, Android, MAC, Xbox, PlayStation, 3DS, VR, Google Stadia, Nintendo Switch, Switch, and Linux. The company also organizes gaming events. tinyBuild, Inc was founded in 2011 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

