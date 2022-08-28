Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Shares Gap Up to $6.70

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.70, but opened at $6.96. Torrid shares last traded at $6.65, with a volume of 227 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CURV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Torrid from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Torrid from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen downgraded shares of Torrid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Torrid from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Torrid from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.83.

Torrid Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.10. The company has a market capitalization of $641.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Torrid

Torrid ( NYSE:CURV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Torrid had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 45.44%. The company had revenue of $328.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.97 million. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Torrid Holdings Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Torrid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Torrid by 706.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 287,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 251,879 shares during the last quarter. Sycamore Partners Management L.P. bought a new position in Torrid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $813,638,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Torrid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Finally, Deep Field Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Torrid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,804,000. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Torrid Company Profile

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

Further Reading

