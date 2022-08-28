TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.25.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on TransUnion to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays cut their price target on TransUnion from $105.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America lowered TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $119.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on TransUnion to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TransUnion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Insider Transactions at TransUnion

In other news, Director William Bosworth sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total transaction of $31,881.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director William Bosworth sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total value of $31,881.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,399 shares in the company, valued at $425,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,981,482.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TransUnion Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the second quarter worth $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the first quarter worth $32,000. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRU stock opened at $77.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.13 and a 200 day moving average of $87.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.29. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $72.26 and a 1 year high of $125.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The business had revenue of $948.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.38 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 36.96%. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

TransUnion Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This is a boost from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 6.36%.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

See Also

