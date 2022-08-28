Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR) Shares Gap Up to $8.41

Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.41, but opened at $8.80. Tremor International shares last traded at $8.71, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
TRMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Tremor International from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Tremor International from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Tremor International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Tremor International from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.
Tremor International Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $654.92 million, a P/E ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Institutional Trading of Tremor International
About Tremor International
Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tremor International (TRMR)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Tremor International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tremor International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.