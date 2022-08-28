Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR) Shares Gap Up to $8.41

Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.41, but opened at $8.80. Tremor International shares last traded at $8.71, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Tremor International from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Tremor International from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Tremor International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Tremor International from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Get Tremor International alerts:

Tremor International Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $654.92 million, a P/E ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Trading of Tremor International

About Tremor International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tremor International by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Tremor International by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tremor International by 289.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 179,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 133,468 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Tremor International by 651.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 265,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 229,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Tremor International by 232.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 12,865 shares during the last quarter. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tremor International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tremor International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.