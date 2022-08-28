Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Cut to “Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Trend Micro Trading Down 4.1 %
Shares of Trend Micro stock opened at $62.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.00. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.49. Trend Micro has a 1 year low of $47.33 and a 1 year high of $68.14.
Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $423.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.05 million. Trend Micro had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 18.25%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trend Micro will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Trend Micro
Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and the Internet primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such conformity, workload, container, file storage, application, network, and open-source security products. It also provides intrusion prevention, threat protection, industrial and mobile network security products, as well as offers email, mobile, web, and industrial endpoint security products.
