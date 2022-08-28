Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Trex were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its position in Trex by 27.1% in the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 369,149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,117,000 after purchasing an additional 78,768 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Trex by 343.4% during the 1st quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 51,359 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,249,000 after acquiring an additional 39,777 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Trex by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 5,970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trex by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,188,000 after acquiring an additional 18,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Trex by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,543 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TREX opened at $47.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.48. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.37 and a 1-year high of $140.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.33.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $386.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.22 million. Trex had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Trex in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Trex from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Trex from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Trex from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.11.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

