Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Shares Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,940 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,540,159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $266,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794,469 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,916,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,118,000 after purchasing an additional 341,898 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,081,466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,052,000 after purchasing an additional 385,977 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,971,430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,983,000 after purchasing an additional 33,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,226,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,199,000 after purchasing an additional 224,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Performance

Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $18.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.87. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.05 and a fifty-two week high of $28.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.10 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TPH shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 18th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th.

Tri Pointe Homes Profile

(Get Rating)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

See Also

