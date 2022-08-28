Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,637,734 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,361 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $118,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trimble by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Trimble by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Sturgeon Ventures LLP grew its stake in Trimble by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 59,608 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Trimble by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,202 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Trimble by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,267 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $66.00 on Friday. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.35 and a 52 week high of $96.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.26. The firm has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.57.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $941.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TRMB shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Trimble from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Trimble from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.80.

In related news, SVP Peter Large sold 2,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.32, for a total value of $156,048.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Peter Large sold 2,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.32, for a total value of $156,048.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James Joel Langley sold 14,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $957,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,676 shares of company stock worth $1,785,537. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

