trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.32.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded trivago from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on trivago from $2.20 to $2.10 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on trivago from $3.00 to $2.30 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on trivago from $2.80 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on trivago from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th.
trivago Trading Down 2.5 %
TRVG stock opened at $1.53 on Friday. trivago has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $3.20. The firm has a market cap of $548.76 million, a P/E ratio of -10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.56 and its 200-day moving average is $1.88.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About trivago
trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 53 localized websites and apps in 31 languages.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on trivago (TRVG)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.