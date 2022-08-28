trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.32.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded trivago from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on trivago from $2.20 to $2.10 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on trivago from $3.00 to $2.30 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on trivago from $2.80 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on trivago from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

TRVG stock opened at $1.53 on Friday. trivago has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $3.20. The firm has a market cap of $548.76 million, a P/E ratio of -10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.56 and its 200-day moving average is $1.88.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of trivago by 11,846.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 11,846 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of trivago during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of trivago by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 9,910 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of trivago during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of trivago during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 53 localized websites and apps in 31 languages.

