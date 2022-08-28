Truepoint Inc. Buys 384 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Truepoint Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 163.3% in the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.89.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $164.27 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $173.07 and its 200 day moving average is $174.36. The firm has a market cap of $431.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.59.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 65.79%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

