Truist Financial Increases Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Price Target to $75.00

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Malibu Boats from $103.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Malibu Boats from $92.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp set a $70.00 price target on Malibu Boats in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Malibu Boats from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.14.

Malibu Boats Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $63.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.00. Malibu Boats has a 52-week low of $48.31 and a 52-week high of $78.10.

Insider Activity at Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats ( NASDAQ:MBUU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $353.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.01 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 12.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Malibu Boats will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Malibu Boats news, Director Peter E. Murphy purchased 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Malibu Boats

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 5,752.4% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

