Truist Financial Increases Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Price Target to $75.00

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.32% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Malibu Boats from $103.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Malibu Boats from $92.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp set a $70.00 price target on Malibu Boats in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Malibu Boats from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.14.
Malibu Boats Trading Down 4.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $63.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.00. Malibu Boats has a 52-week low of $48.31 and a 52-week high of $78.10.
Insider Activity at Malibu Boats
In other Malibu Boats news, Director Peter E. Murphy purchased 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Malibu Boats
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 5,752.4% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.
About Malibu Boats
Malibu Boats, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Malibu Boats (MBUU)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.