Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Shares Gap Up to $1.39

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.39, but opened at $1.51. Tuya shares last traded at $1.47, with a volume of 15,582 shares.

The company has a market cap of $688.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of -1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 11.86, a current ratio of 12.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.03 and its 200 day moving average is $2.88.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $55.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.01 million. Tuya had a negative return on equity of 16.65% and a negative net margin of 63.17%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tuya Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tuya during the first quarter worth $31,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tuya during the second quarter worth $45,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Tuya during the second quarter worth $86,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Tuya by 3,190.9% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 30,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Tuya by 150.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 32,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 19,782 shares in the last quarter. 9.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tuya Inc develops Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. The company provides IoT Platform-as-a-Service that enables brands, original equipment manufacturers, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize smart devices and services; industry Software-as-a-Service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

