Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Shares Gap Up to $1.39

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.39, but opened at $1.51. Tuya shares last traded at $1.47, with a volume of 15,582 shares.
Tuya Stock Down 0.7 %
The company has a market cap of $688.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of -1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 11.86, a current ratio of 12.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.03 and its 200 day moving average is $2.88.
Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $55.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.01 million. Tuya had a negative return on equity of 16.65% and a negative net margin of 63.17%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tuya Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tuya
Tuya Company Profile
Tuya Inc develops Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. The company provides IoT Platform-as-a-Service that enables brands, original equipment manufacturers, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize smart devices and services; industry Software-as-a-Service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.
See Also
