Tyra Biosciences (TYRA) versus Its Peers Head-To-Head Comparison

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) is one of 949 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Tyra Biosciences to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tyra Biosciences and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tyra Biosciences N/A -$26.29 million -4.62 Tyra Biosciences Competitors $1.84 billion $245.68 million -4.13

Tyra Biosciences’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Tyra Biosciences. Tyra Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tyra Biosciences 0 0 4 0 3.00 Tyra Biosciences Competitors 2995 12864 38983 623 2.67

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Tyra Biosciences and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Tyra Biosciences presently has a consensus price target of $20.33, indicating a potential upside of 161.69%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 95.39%. Given Tyra Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Tyra Biosciences is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

100.0% of Tyra Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.5% of Tyra Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Tyra Biosciences and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tyra Biosciences N/A -15.74% -15.39% Tyra Biosciences Competitors -3,246.18% -160.82% -24.44%

Summary

Tyra Biosciences beats its peers on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Tyra Biosciences Company Profile

Tyra Biosciences, Inc., a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor resistance and enhance outcomes for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidate is TYRA-300, a selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR)3 for the treatment of muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company is also developing programs targeting FGFR2- intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma,FGFR3-related achondroplasia, REarranged during transfection kinase, and FGFR4-related cancers. In addition, the company offers SNAP platform which enable rapid structural design through iterative molecular SNAPshots. Tyra Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Carlsbad, California.

